FY2024 Earnings Estimate for CarGurus, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CarGurus in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CarGurus’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $11.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $45.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CarGurus by 27.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CarGurus by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

