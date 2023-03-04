FY2025 Earnings Estimate for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 1.3 %

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

NYSE:AEO opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,853 shares of company stock worth $2,001,454 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.