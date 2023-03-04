FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Plug Power Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Plug Power in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share.

PLUG has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.91.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,176,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Plug Power by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,213,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,344 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Plug Power by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,922,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,122 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,456,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,081 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,329,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,600 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

