FY2025 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.91.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of PLUG opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,003,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,071,588,000 after acquiring an additional 712,632 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Plug Power by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,213,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $211,176,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,328,000 after buying an additional 826,142 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $124,349,000 after buying an additional 303,185 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.