FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 80.71%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Several other research firms also recently commented on AUPH. Oppenheimer downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.