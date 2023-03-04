FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Genesco Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Genesco in a research note issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.13 for the year. The consensus estimate for Genesco’s current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Genesco had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.23 million.

Genesco Stock Up 2.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

GCO stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $606.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Trading of Genesco

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 1,073.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genesco by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Genesco by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

