FY2026 EPS Estimates for ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Lowered by Oppenheimer

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of ESS Tech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the company will earn $2.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.17. The consensus estimate for ESS Tech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ESS Tech’s FY2027 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GWH. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $4.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ESS Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

ESS Tech stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. ESS Tech has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $6.28.

In other ESS Tech news, Director Michael R. Niggli bought 19,100 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $48,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 578,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,473,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 194,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 50,058 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

