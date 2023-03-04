Gabelli Funds LLC Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 8.4% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $1,595,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $11,878,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 520,487 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,277,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in FedEx by 121.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $240.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.96.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $209.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.62 and a 200-day moving average of $183.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

