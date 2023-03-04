Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 29.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 359,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition alerts:

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Price Performance

GGAA stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $27.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35.

About Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.