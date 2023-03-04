Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

GILT stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.51 million, a P/E ratio of -57.49 and a beta of 0.51. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,001.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

