Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Up 54.5% in February

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GLBZ opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.69. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.
Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.
Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.
