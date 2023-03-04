Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Shares Gap Up to $10.01

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.01, but opened at $10.27. Gores Holdings IX shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 406 shares trading hands.

Gores Holdings IX Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

