Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Up 56.7% in February

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the January 31st total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Grupo Herdez Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GUZOF opened at C$2.59 on Friday. Grupo Herdez has a 12-month low of C$1.18 and a 12-month high of C$2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.99.
About Grupo Herdez
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Herdez (GUZOF)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Herdez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Herdez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.