HC Wainwright Raises Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $71.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.36.
Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ PCRX opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 135.65 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile
Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.