HC Wainwright Raises Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $71.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.36.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 135.65 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,868,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,953,000 after acquiring an additional 55,188 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,965,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,588,000 after acquiring an additional 104,500 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,050,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,866,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,469,000 after acquiring an additional 683,680 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

