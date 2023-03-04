Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $121,000 Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,535 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $150.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.74. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.