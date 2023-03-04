Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $134,000 in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Doximity by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

