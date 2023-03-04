Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,533 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Nutanix by 46.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,128,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6,627.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 976,633 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,819,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,625,000 after purchasing an additional 487,913 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 486,900 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nutanix Stock Performance

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $302,232.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO David Sangster sold 121,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $3,741,522.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $302,232.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,190.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,498. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $28.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $33.73. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $433.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Stories

