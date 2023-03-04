Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 40 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SEB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Seaboard by 3,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Seaboard by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seaboard by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,565,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seaboard Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,873.79 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $3,295.00 and a twelve month high of $4,394.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

About Seaboard

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.80%.

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

