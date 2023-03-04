Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,726 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Avantor were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 165.0% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 794.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

