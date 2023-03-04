Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,986,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.19% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $912,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $19.76 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 179.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,127.38%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

