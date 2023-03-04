Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,024,800 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the January 31st total of 1,925,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30,248.0 days.

HEGIF opened at $4.72 on Friday. Hengan International Group has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

