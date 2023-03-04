Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,802 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Barclays cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $153,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

