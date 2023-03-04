Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) PT Raised to $12.00 at Truist Financial

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HIMS. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.55.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HIMS opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.49. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $12.04.

Insider Activity

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,940.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $92,359.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 582,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,157. Company insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $616,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 41.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 64,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 32,026 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.