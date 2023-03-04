Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Down to $11.53

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.53, but opened at $10.17. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 1,956,097 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $32,601.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,299.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,940.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $32,601.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,299.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 582,625 shares of company stock worth $6,404,157. 35.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth $62,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

