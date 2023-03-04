HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc Sells 26,600 Shares

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 26,600 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $289,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,707,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,707,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $58,708.00.
- On Thursday, February 9th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 1,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $11,970.00.
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 10 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $120.20.
- On Friday, January 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $205,085.24.
HireRight Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of HRT stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $31.58 million, a P/E ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $18.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on HRT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.
About HireRight
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
