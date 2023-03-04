HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc Sells 26,600 Shares

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 26,600 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $289,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,707,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,707,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $58,708.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 1,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $11,970.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 10 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $120.20.

On Friday, January 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $205,085.24.

Shares of HRT stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $31.58 million, a P/E ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the third quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

