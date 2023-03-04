HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HMST. Piper Sandler upgraded HomeStreet from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered HomeStreet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. HomeStreet has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $465.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.99.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in HomeStreet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in HomeStreet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

