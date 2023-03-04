Horizon Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,109,000 after buying an additional 3,122,603 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after buying an additional 43,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,003,000 after buying an additional 262,027 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 175.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,574,000 after buying an additional 2,859,415 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCL opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

