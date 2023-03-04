Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BWS Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Shares of HHC opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.61. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.82 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 568,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.61 per share, for a total transaction of $42,997,970.41. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,749,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,785,670.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 659,327 shares of company stock worth $49,696,180. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,692,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

