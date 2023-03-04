Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BWS Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.67.
Howard Hughes Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of HHC opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.61. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
Insider Activity at Howard Hughes
In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 568,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.61 per share, for a total transaction of $42,997,970.41. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,749,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,785,670.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 659,327 shares of company stock worth $49,696,180. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,692,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter.
Howard Hughes Company Profile
The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.
