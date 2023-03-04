HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,704 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of HP worth $28,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of HP by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,328 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of HP by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 138,592 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Down 0.7 %

HP stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 54,115 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,533,077.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,164 shares of company stock valued at $4,325,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.