HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target Increased to GBX 650 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($6.88) to GBX 650 ($7.84) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HSBC. UBS Group boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.21) to GBX 700 ($8.45) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.54) to GBX 780 ($9.41) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.41) to GBX 840 ($10.14) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.05) to GBX 775 ($9.35) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $678.22.

NYSE HSBC opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34. HSBC has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $39.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.35%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 36.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HSBC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,384,000 after buying an additional 81,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HSBC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,718,000 after buying an additional 109,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,972,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,918,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,349,000 after buying an additional 113,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth about $65,592,000. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

