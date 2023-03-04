Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 7.9 %
HY opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.
