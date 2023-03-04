ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ICUI. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered ICU Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $169.66 on Tuesday. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $128.90 and a 12-month high of $251.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $346,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

