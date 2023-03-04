Insider Selling: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Sells 7,380 Shares of Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HP alerts:

On Wednesday, February 1st, Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $214,315.20.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00.

HP Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.61 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Institutional Trading of HP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.