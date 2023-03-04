Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $286,272.91 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Myriam Curet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $270,625.48.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $234.87 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.97. The company has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.89 and a 200-day moving average of $237.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

