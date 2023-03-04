Insider Selling: Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Sells $53,651.79 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $53,651.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,059.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ITRI stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.24.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITRI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Itron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,741,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 889,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,979,000 after purchasing an additional 689,990 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 435,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $20,846,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at $14,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

