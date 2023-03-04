Insider Selling: LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) COO Sells 16,459 Shares of Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $1,718,155.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,260.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LGI Homes Price Performance

Shares of LGIH opened at $106.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.05. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $130.14.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $488.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.69 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 14.17%. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in LGI Homes by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in LGI Homes by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in LGI Homes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading

