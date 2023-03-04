Insider Selling: Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Director Sells $917,713.65 in Stock

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) Director Eddy Zervigon sold 17,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $917,713.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of MAXR opened at $51.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $51.93.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -1.97%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.
Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.
