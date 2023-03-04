Insider Selling: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Sells 2,198 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $167,839.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,294.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NovoCure Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $120.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.52.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $32,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 12,975.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

