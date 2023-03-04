Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $674,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,898.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 16th, Leslie Trigg sold 3,015 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $73,445.40.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $841,800.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Leslie Trigg sold 6,281 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $175,365.52.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $757,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $23.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.20. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $48.71.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 141.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

