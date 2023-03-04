Insider Selling: Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CFO Sells $144,681.95 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CFO David T. Doherty sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $144,681.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,603.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Surgery Partners Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of SGRY opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.87. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,766 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,062.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after buying an additional 1,598,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,479,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,654,000 after buying an additional 1,088,289 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on SGRY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

