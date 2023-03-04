Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TILE. Longbow Research raised Interface from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut Interface from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Interface Price Performance

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Interface has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $545.63 million, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Interface had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Interface will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Interface by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

