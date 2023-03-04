International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,155,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 307,990 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of International Paper worth $1,114,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $37.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

