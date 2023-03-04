Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Up 56.3% in February

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY opened at $20.85 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.