Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Up 56.3% in February

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY opened at $20.85 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend
