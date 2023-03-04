Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,495 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 256.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $50.23.

