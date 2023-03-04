iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Short Interest Up 54.2% in February

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,530,000 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the January 31st total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,602,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,784.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 101,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 96,078 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 688,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,912,000 after buying an additional 327,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IEF opened at $95.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day moving average of $97.38. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $113.30.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

