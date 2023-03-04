iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Stake Cut by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 928,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,872,000 after purchasing an additional 397,837 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 460,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,227,000 after buying an additional 216,219 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 389,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after buying an additional 58,147 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 201,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 164,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after buying an additional 62,852 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IDEV opened at $60.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average is $55.42. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $65.04.

