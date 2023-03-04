Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CEO Sells $81,909.48 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $81,909.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,335,303.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Deitrich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Itron alerts:

On Friday, February 24th, Thomas Deitrich sold 1,451 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $78,092.82.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $74,168.12.

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $60.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITRI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,342 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Itron by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 401,394 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Itron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,420,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,940,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Itron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,087,000 after buying an additional 37,711 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Itron by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after buying an additional 110,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.