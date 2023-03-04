Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) PT Raised to $25.00 at Barclays

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Jamf to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jamf from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.00.
Jamf Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.44. Jamf has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $36.18.
Jamf Company Profile
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
