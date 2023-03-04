Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) PT Raised to $25.00 at Barclays

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Jamf to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jamf from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.44. Jamf has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $36.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Jamf by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 35,392 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

