Jeannine J. Lane Sells 14,903 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $274,066.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

REZI stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.96.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REZI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 539.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

