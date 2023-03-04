Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Senior plc’s FY2025 Earnings (OTC:SNIRF)

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Senior in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year. The consensus estimate for Senior’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SNIRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Senior from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Senior from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of OTC SNIRF opened at C$1.61 on Thursday. Senior has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.49.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

